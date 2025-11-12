KBC Group NV Trims Stock Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,641 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of CrowdStrike worth $92,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 91.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $556.73 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $298.00 and a 1 year high of $558.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $492.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.84, a PEG ratio of 131.02 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Capital One Financial boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, New Street Research set a $460.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.80.

In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,347 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.98, for a total transaction of $1,152,330.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 79,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,815,405.86. The trade was a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 6,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.89, for a total value of $3,835,482.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,108,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,213,210.98. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

