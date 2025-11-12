TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,598 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,538 shares during the period. HubSpot comprises approximately 1.9% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of HubSpot worth $133,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 136.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth $39,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on HubSpot from $775.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HubSpot from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.41.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,193,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,277 shares in the company, valued at $28,138,500. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.66, for a total value of $8,637,886.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,275,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,744,531.30. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,098 shares of company stock worth $24,757,257. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HUBS opened at $394.66 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $375.01 and a 52 week high of $881.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,933.25, a PEG ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $471.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.80 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. HubSpot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.990 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

