Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCT. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 175.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $0.0698 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

