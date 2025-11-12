Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2025

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCTFree Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCT. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 175.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $0.0698 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

