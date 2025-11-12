Horrell Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,213 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 3.5% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,395,120,000 after buying an additional 3,224,154 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,557,532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,199,712,000 after purchasing an additional 263,718 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 30.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,665,000 after purchasing an additional 387,424 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of WMT opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.25 and its 200 day moving average is $99.60. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $109.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $824.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.
In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $222,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 619,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,682,831.24. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $2,081,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,354,162 shares in the company, valued at $466,679,083.16. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,531,616 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
