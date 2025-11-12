Horrell Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,213 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 3.5% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,395,120,000 after buying an additional 3,224,154 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,557,532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,199,712,000 after purchasing an additional 263,718 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 30.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,665,000 after purchasing an additional 387,424 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.25 and its 200 day moving average is $99.60. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $109.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $824.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $222,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 619,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,682,831.24. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $2,081,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,354,162 shares in the company, valued at $466,679,083.16. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,531,616 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

