Union Pacific Corporation $UNP is Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 7.4% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 2,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Barclays cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

UNP opened at $224.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.54. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

