KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 64,390 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Stryker worth $127,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 16.9% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Barclays upped their price target on Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Stryker from $410.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings cut Stryker from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.37.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total value of $97,566,397.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,702,108 shares in the company, valued at $954,600,714.24. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 520,500 shares of company stock worth $184,803,065. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of SYK stock opened at $363.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $373.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $329.16 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

