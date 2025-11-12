M&G PLC Boosts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

M&G PLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 509.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,971 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC owned about 0.06% of MercadoLibre worth $78,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 221.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,460,000 after purchasing an additional 81,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 434.3% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,861.25.

MELI opened at $2,099.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,277.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,377.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,646.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 41.35%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

