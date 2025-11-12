Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,756,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,013 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $234,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 110,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 80,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $129.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.