KBC Group NV Acquires 787,002 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,273,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787,002 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $193,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 106.0% in the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 805.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of C stock opened at $100.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $185.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

