Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Stock Holdings Lessened by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.6% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $119.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $123.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $504.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

