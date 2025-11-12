National Pension Service Sells 55,615 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

National Pension Service trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,712,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,615 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 0.6% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. National Pension Service’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $676,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.2%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $156.93 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.85 and its 200 day moving average is $168.18. The company has a market cap of $244.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.