Kelleher Financial Advisors Takes $303,000 Position in Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 7,750.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 62.5% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 486.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 39.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David E. Rush acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.08 per share, for a total transaction of $208,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,317.84. This represents a 31.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $255.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXP

Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:EXP opened at $205.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials Inc has a 1-year low of $191.91 and a 1-year high of $321.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.41.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.12). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.38%.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.