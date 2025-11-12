Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.8% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $25,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $1,954,941,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,308 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,875.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,763,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,139 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,689,507.94. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,221.72. This represents a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 150,488 shares of company stock worth $23,529,718 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $148.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $347.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.51 and a 200-day moving average of $156.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $144.09 and a one year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

