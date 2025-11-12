National Pension Service Buys 10,383 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

National Pension Service lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Booking were worth $473,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 355.4% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP grew its position in Booking by 2.7% in the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 100,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,930 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial set a $5,810.00 target price on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,680.00 to $5,620.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Booking from $6,723.00 to $6,790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $6,325.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,121.23.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total transaction of $79,379.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,729.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,045.80. The trade was a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,437 shares of company stock valued at $18,460,963 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $5,050.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4,096.23 and a one year high of $5,839.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5,289.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,414.69.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $83.39 EPS. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

