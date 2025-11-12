Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,889,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.7% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. National Pension Service’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $778,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.3% in the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

Shares of PG opened at $148.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.83. The stock has a market cap of $347.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $144.09 and a one year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at $50,228,106.25. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 150,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,529,718 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

