National Pension Service Buys 628,507 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 72.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,493,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 628,507 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $317,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,988,129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,427,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,250,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,782,590,000 after buying an additional 506,105 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,011,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,676,000 after buying an additional 2,050,010 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,766,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,647,000 after acquiring an additional 734,939 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,595 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $9,583,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,026.60. This represents a 37.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,299.80. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,380 shares of company stock valued at $57,129,478. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of COF stock opened at $220.66 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 135.02%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

