National Pension Service Has $361.59 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

National Pension Service reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,261,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 211,960 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $361,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 34.8% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 430,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,229,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Dbs Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.27.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $122.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.79 and a 200-day moving average of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $124.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 157,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,545,054.40. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $3,318,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 114,168 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,333.04. This represents a 19.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,336,040 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

