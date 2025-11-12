Renasant Bank Sells 898 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Renasant Bank trimmed its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3,577.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its stake in Medtronic by 144.2% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $95.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.24 and its 200 day moving average is $90.18. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Medtronic from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

