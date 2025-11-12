Kelleher Financial Advisors Buys 341 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Kelleher Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Clair Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% during the second quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,467 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ PANW opened at $218.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.29 billion, a PE ratio of 135.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.95. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $223.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.24 and a 200-day moving average of $196.75.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. This trade represents a 75.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,215,830 shares of company stock worth $249,160,428 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.