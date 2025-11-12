Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Manulife Financial Corp $MFC

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $43,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

NYSE MFC opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38. Manulife Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

