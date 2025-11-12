Nwam LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,321 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41. The stock has a market cap of $144.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

