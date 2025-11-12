Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $2.07 Million in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 30.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,647,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,124,000 after buying an additional 3,224,251 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,167,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,133 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,036,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,166 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,942,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,283,000 after purchasing an additional 261,064 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,939,000 after purchasing an additional 701,779 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $89.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $276.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $89.32.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

