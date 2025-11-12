Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $1.54 Million in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,277,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,332,000 after purchasing an additional 781,587 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth $238,818,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth $233,200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,071,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,683,000 after acquiring an additional 377,929 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 155.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 269,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,469,000 after acquiring an additional 164,092 shares during the period.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $421.98 on Wednesday. Ferrari N.V. has a 1 year low of $372.31 and a 1 year high of $519.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.15. Ferrari had a return on equity of 44.20% and a net margin of 22.65%.The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.290- EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $554.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.71.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

