Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,167 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDX. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,594,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,228,000 after purchasing an additional 80,785 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,098.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,080,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,731,000 after buying an additional 2,051,490 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8,656.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,376,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,264,000 after buying an additional 1,360,475 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 99.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,306,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,990,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 1,155,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,132,000 after acquiring an additional 394,744 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $76.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.21. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $85.08.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

