Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $808,000 Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Chart Industries by 14.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $203.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.92 and a 200-day moving average of $180.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.60 and a twelve month high of $220.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 248.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 1.55%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Chart Industries from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.08.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

