Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $29.40 Million Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,813 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 18,576 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.1% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $338.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $620.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.00 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $342.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The company had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,117. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 23,897 shares of company stock worth $8,164,561 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

