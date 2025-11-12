Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $485,000 in Equinor ASA $EQNR

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 7,586.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $26.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.26 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 5.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EQNR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

