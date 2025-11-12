Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.5% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 33,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 442.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans acquired 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $530,604.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,494.75. This trade represents a 6.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy acquired 13,600 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.09 per share, with a total value of $1,048,424.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 268,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,709,226.33. The trade was a 5.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $89.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a PE ratio of -687.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -184.62%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

