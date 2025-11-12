DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Acquires $757,500.00 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) Director Harry Sloan purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $757,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 249,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,566,273.60. This represents a 11.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.86.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 22.84% and a negative net margin of 4.90%.The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. raised its stake in DraftKings by 926.0% during the 2nd quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 102,889 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 121.4% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 39,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday. Benchmark lowered their target price on DraftKings from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $43.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.66.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.