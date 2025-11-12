TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. $RNR

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,414 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of RenaissanceRe worth $43,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 707.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 151.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 43.1% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 0.5%

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $266.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.90. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $219.00 and a one year high of $290.78.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by $6.13. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 14.23%.The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $303.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $278.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.67.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

