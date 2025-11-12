Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,072 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPSM. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SPSM opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

