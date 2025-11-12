iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL is Wealth Quarterback LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wealth Quarterback LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,814 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 5.8% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL opened at $196.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.85 and a 200 day moving average of $185.66. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

