Wealth Quarterback LLC Grows Position in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 35,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTRA stock opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $29.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 40.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

