Wealth Quarterback LLC Takes Position in Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 408.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 415.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Agree Realty by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,182.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 638,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,110,533.44. The trade was a 0.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Erlich purchased 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.84 per share, for a total transaction of $25,502.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 52,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,610.64. The trade was a 0.69% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 31,892 shares of company stock worth $2,251,776 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ADC. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.73.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

ADC opened at $73.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day moving average of $73.38. Agree Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $79.65.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm had revenue of $183.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.310-4.330 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.63%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

