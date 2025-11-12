Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 310.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 570.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total transaction of $146,491.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,122.48. The trade was a 16.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $316.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $287.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE HII opened at $324.07 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.65 and a 200-day moving average of $260.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.12%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

