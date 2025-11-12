Wealth Quarterback LLC Cuts Position in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Wealth Quarterback LLC lowered its position in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 148.4% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $78.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on W.R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of W.R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.60. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 52 week low of $55.97 and a 52 week high of $78.48.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 19.35%. W.R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

W.R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

