4,439 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Purchased by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 790.3% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $121.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.14. The company has a market cap of $107.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

