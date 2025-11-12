Verus Capital Partners LLC Takes $610,000 Position in NiCE $NICE

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in NiCE by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of NiCE by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NiCE by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NiCE by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NiCE by 8.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $125.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.43. NiCE has a 12-month low of $122.94 and a 12-month high of $200.65.

NiCE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.02. NiCE had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business had revenue of $726.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NiCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.330-12.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.120-3.220 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NiCE will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of NiCE in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NiCE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NiCE in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 price target on shares of NiCE in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on NiCE from $195.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.25.

NiCE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self-service enables organizations to address consumers’ needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer’s request, and connects them using real-time AI-based routing.

