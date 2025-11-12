Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Shares Sold by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ehrlich Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $208.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.27. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

