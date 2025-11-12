Verus Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cvfg LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 246,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 36,426 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $92.36 on Wednesday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $94.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.65.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.