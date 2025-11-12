Wealth Quarterback LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF $FBCG

Wealth Quarterback LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,325 shares during the period. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBCG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $132,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Up 19.9%

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $50.14.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

