Wealth Alliance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,287,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM stock opened at $251.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.17 and its 200 day moving average is $240.99. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $168.49 and a 52 week high of $240.99.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

