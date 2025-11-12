Onespan Inc (OSPN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on December 5th

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
Onespan has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Onespan to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.
Onespan Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. Onespan has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $490.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.33.
About Onespan
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Onespan
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks With Rebound Potential This Earnings Season
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Amazon Is One of the Clearest Buys If the Market Dips Again
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- CoreWeave’s Guidance Cut: A Buying Opportunity in Disguise?
Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.