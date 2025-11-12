Onespan Inc (OSPN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on December 5th

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Onespan has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Onespan to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Get Onespan alerts:

Onespan Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. Onespan has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $490.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.33.

About Onespan

Onespan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.18 million. Onespan had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Onespan has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onespan will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.