Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,591,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WMS. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE WMS opened at $147.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $153.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $850.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 12.29%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

