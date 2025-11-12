PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

PBF Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. PBF Energy has a payout ratio of 220.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect PBF Energy to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.

PBF Energy stock opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.79.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.17. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $27.83.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

