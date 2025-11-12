Smurfit Westrock PLC (SW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.4308 per share on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Smurfit Westrock has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:SW opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Smurfit Westrock has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.40%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SW. Barclays reduced their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $63.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Westrock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

