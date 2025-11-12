What is Zacks Small Cap’s Estimate for ACHV FY2025 Earnings?

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Achieve Life Sciences in a report issued on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.15). The consensus estimate for Achieve Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. Achieve Life Sciences has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $243.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16.

In related news, CEO Richard Alistair Stewart sold 129,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $378,142.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 228,875 shares in the company, valued at $668,315. This represents a 36.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Braxton King sold 139,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $387,406.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 315,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,943.34. The trade was a 30.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 381,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,997 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 311,925 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $2,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

