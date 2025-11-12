FY2025 Earnings Estimate for AGIO Issued By Zacks Research

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($7.32) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($7.52). Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.85) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($7.61) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($1.67) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($6.50) EPS.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 895.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.22 earnings per share.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.0%

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $62.45. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 8,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $315,091.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,003.16. This trade represents a 90.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Gheuens sold 3,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $145,023.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,049.84. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,899 shares of company stock worth $611,324. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 150.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.