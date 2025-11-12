Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts Lower Earnings for Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Atlanta Braves in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the financial services provider will earn ($0.47) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Atlanta Braves’ current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Atlanta Braves’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlanta Braves currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of BATRA opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average is $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,069.98 and a beta of 0.63. Atlanta Braves has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.23. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $311.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.06 million.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 800 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $36,328.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,410. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,271.60. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 372,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,643,248.53. This trade represents a 0.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,700 shares of company stock worth $167,859. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BATRA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,172,000 after purchasing an additional 85,853 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 600.4% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 48,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 41,729 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

