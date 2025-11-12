Ventum Cap Mkts Has Pessimistic View of illumin Q4 Earnings

illumin Holdings Inc. (TSE:ILL – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of illumin in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst R. Goff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of illumin from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

